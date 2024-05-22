InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

