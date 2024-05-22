InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333,659 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $576,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PSEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,405 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $711.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

