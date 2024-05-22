InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 56.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. 933,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.