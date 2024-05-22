InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 2,028,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.