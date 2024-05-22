InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,718,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 223,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,614,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 380,162 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

