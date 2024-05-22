InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,823.29. 111,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,585.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3,485.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

