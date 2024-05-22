InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154,931 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

