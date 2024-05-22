InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.