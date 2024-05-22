InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS PMAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares. The company has a market cap of $552.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.