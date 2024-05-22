Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $740.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $720.00 to $740.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.59.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $667.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.42 and a 200 day moving average of $619.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

