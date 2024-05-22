Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $408.43

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $408.43 and last traded at $402.61, with a volume of 420691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $402.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.64 and a 200-day moving average of $360.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.