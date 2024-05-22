Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 12.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,826,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,699,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $329.56 and a 1 year high of $456.82.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

