Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 22nd (AAN, ABT, AJG, ALNT, APA, APPS, ARES, AYA, AZO, BAX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 22nd:

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) was given a C$0.62 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $233.00 to $255.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $154.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.25 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $98.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $805.00 to $850.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $310.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $270.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $285.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.62 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $279.00 to $252.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.30 to $4.70. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.40 to $9.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $271.00 to $265.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $0.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $492.00 to $397.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Argus from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $233.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $272.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $295.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) was given a C$134.83 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by CIBC from $27.50 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$62.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$61.00 to C$66.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$62.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$57.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$56.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $550.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by CIBC from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

