Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 22nd (AAN, ABT, AJG, ALNT, APA, APPS, ARES, AYA, AZO, BAX)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 22nd:

Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) was given a C$0.62 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $233.00 to $255.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $154.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.25 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $23.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $98.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $805.00 to $850.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $310.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $270.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $285.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.62 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $286.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $279.00 to $252.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.30 to $4.70. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.40 to $9.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $271.00 to $265.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $0.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $385.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $492.00 to $397.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by Argus from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $233.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $272.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $315.00 to $295.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) was given a C$134.83 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by CIBC from $27.50 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $31.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$62.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$61.00 to C$66.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$62.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$57.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$56.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $76.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $156.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $550.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by CIBC from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.79) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.