Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Quanta Services (PWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) recently:

5/7/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Quanta Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $301.00.

5/3/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $246.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.50. 302,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $274.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

