iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get iPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on iPower

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.70. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iPower

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iPower

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.