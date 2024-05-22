iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.20

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 23692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 171,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.