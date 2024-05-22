iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.27

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 18490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 166,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 284,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

