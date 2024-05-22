iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 363.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,503 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,056. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.