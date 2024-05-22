Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

ISDAY stock remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

