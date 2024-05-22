Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
ISDAY stock remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
