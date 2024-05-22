Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,923 shares of company stock worth $2,495,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

