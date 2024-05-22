Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

