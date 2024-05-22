Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

