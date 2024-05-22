Javier Tapia Sells 6,068 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$12,136.00.
Javier Tapia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$12,951.97.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
TSE:ARG traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.93. 597,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of C$319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 400.00%.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.