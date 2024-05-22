Javier Tapia Sells 6,068 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$12,136.00.

Javier Tapia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total value of C$12,951.97.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

TSE:ARG traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.93. 597,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of C$319.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.