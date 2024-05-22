JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,582,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $10,074,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 688.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 254.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 380,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

