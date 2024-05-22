JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,672 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,007 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

