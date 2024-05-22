JPL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $573,386,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

