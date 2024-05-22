JPL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. 7,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,403. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $854.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Featured Articles

