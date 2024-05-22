JPL Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. 2,142,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,596. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $599.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.