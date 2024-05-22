JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.60. The stock had a trading volume of 689,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.36. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.82 and a 52-week high of $345.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

