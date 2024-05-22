JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $955,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 510,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,456. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.