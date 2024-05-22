JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWB traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $290.38. 358,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.32 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $291.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.