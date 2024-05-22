JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,738. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.