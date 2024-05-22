JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,181 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 352,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.