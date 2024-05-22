JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,645 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 858,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,382. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

