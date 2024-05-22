JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. 1,488,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

