JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $531.45. 1,269,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

