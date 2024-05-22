JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $224.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $200.94 and last traded at $200.04. Approximately 1,940,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,248,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.52.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $570.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.