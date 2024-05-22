Keystone Financial Group Sells 358 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Target by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 32,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Target by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 433,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,783,000 after buying an additional 108,514 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.96.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

