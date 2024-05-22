King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 199,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $878.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,425. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CECO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

