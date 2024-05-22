King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 140,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,191 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $488.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

