King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $24.96 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,210 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.37% of Fluor worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 439,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

