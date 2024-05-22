King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 104,892 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $409,063,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,805,786. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

