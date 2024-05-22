King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $8.81 Million in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 247,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.80% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OBK. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OBK shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:OBK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.