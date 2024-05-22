King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 1,047,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

