King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 131,373 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,944,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 50.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.7 %

RL traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $165.14. 581,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

