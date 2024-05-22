King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 22,220 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,070. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

