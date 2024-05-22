King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 46,172 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,172 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 203.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Twilio by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 50.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Twilio Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 935,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,365. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

