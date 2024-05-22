King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,682 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

BRBR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 489,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,738. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

