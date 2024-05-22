King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 77,673 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,673 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,498. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $544,248. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.