KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.65.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNOP

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.